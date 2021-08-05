RPS parents concerned about Delta variant, school system provides health resources

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The first day of school for Richmond Public Schools students is quickly approaching, so the school system is helping kids get ready for the new year ahead. RPS hosted the ‘Healthy Kids, Healthy families’ fair today to provide resources for families.

Community members were offered free immunizations, physicals, and health resources. RPS partnered with Capital Area Health Network.

Michael Rawlings is the Chief Operations Officer at Capital Area Health Network. According to Rawlings, parents and students were able to get what they needed on-site.

“Folks haven’t really been able to get out as it relates to the pandemic to get some of their basic needs taken care of, some of their healthcare needs,” Rawlings said.

According to Superintendent Jason Kamras, masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors this school year.

“We feel this is the safest course of action, particularly with the surging Delta variant,” Kamras said.

Some parents like Gina Hamlin are ready for their children to return to in-person learning.

“As long as everything’s safe and conducted safely. I really felt that they missed out on that last year,” said Hamlin.

But Hamlin, along with several parents are also concerned about the Delta variant.

“It’s a concern that school has already started and cases are already popping up in other areas,” Hamlin said.

Oyiah Eze is a parent in Richmond Public Schools. Eze said she was thankful that the decision was made to require masks in schools. Eze told 8news, she would consider returning to a virtual model. However, RPS is no longer accepting any additional students at this time for its virtual academy due to staffing availability.

Over 1,800 students signed up for the RPS Virtual Academy. Kamras said at a school board meeting that this is around 8% of the entire student population.

Superintendent Kamras is urging parents to get students 12 and older vaccinated as soon as possible. Hamlin’s son is heading into the 7th grade and is in the process of getting fully vaccinated.

“He’s already had his first vaccine. He just turned 12 so he had his first one last week, but he’s due for his second,” Hamlin said.

In a statement to 8News, Kamras said he’s seriously considering a vaccine mandate for RPS staff “to protect the health and safety of our students and staff.”

School will begin on Aug 24. for students in grades 6-12 signed up for the virtual academy. The first day of school for students returning in person will be on Sept 8. Students in grades Pre-K-5 in the virtual academy will also begin on Sept 8.

