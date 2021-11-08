RPS school board to discuss extended-year calendar, COVID-19 update

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public School Board leaders are expected to discuss plans for a new extended-year calendar during Monday night’s school board meeting.

Last year, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras pushed for a year-round calendar to start in time for the 2021-2022 school year. In March, school board members voted to delay the implementation of an extended-year calendar until the 2022-2023 school year.

Related coverage: Richmond Public School Board votes for traditional school year calendar; Update on in-person learning

According to a presentation posted ahead of Monday night’s meeting, Kamras said it’s now time to begin the process of selecting that calendar for next year.

He says it’s clear the majority of students need more time in the classroom to address unfinished learning from the pandemic. In his presentation, Kamras adds an extended-year calendar would also reduce the chance of learning that occurs over the summer.

He is also proposing more socio-emotional learning in the classroom, building in additional breaks, and avoiding half-days.

His proposal includes three calendar draft options be presented next week following a feedback period. A final vote wouldn’t come until January.

School leaders are also expected to get an update on bus driver vacancies, staffing and school lunches.

Monday night’s school board meeting is at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School at 6 p.m. Masks are required.