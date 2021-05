RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board is meeting Monday night to discuss the district’s fall reopening plans.

In addition to back to school planning, the School Board will also talk about RPS’s budget and graduation rates.

Public comment is allowed but must be emailed to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1 p.m. today.

The meeting will be livestreamed on RPS’ Facebook page at 6 p.m.