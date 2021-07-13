RPS school board to hold community meeting tonight for George Wythe High School construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The debate over who should be in charge of George Wythe High School construction continues Tuesday night.

The Richmond Public Schools school board will host a special meeting for the community to weigh in.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the current George Wythe High School on Crutchfield Street. The first 30 minutes have been set aside for public comment. You can also tune in via live stream on the district’s Facebook page.

Back in April, the school board voted to take control of new school construction. With RPS in charge, the school is anticipated to be open by 2027.

Last month, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney opened a request for proposals, or RFP, for designs and asked the board to accept help from the city to get the school open by 2025.

However, the school board indicated at its last meeting that they will not be accepting the mayor’s RFP.

At Tuesday night’s community meeting, leaders are expected to discuss a letter that will be sent to Stoney formally rejecting the offer.

During a meeting Monday night with the Richmond Community Coalition, Stoney continued to urge leaders to collaborate.

“The administration stands ready to partner,” Stoney said. “We know our position, we know the law. We know our Constitution but when something is wrong, expect this administration to call it out.”