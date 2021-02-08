RPS school board to vote on contract extension for superintendent tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public School board will vote tonight on whether or not to extend the superintendent’s contract.

Kamras’ contract is set to expire on June 30; however, the board has yet to decide if he will remain in office for an additional four years.

According to Virginia Code, the length of a superintendents’ second term is up to each specific district; however, it cannot exceed four years.

One school board member said this has been a stressful time for all members.

That same board member told 8News this will be a major decision, and although board members were told to keep quiet on their opinions, they wish other important decisions on the board were made with as much passion as this one is.

Over the weekend, dozens of parents, teachers, and students showers their support for a contract extension.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has also publicly supported a four year extension for Kamras. In a tweet, he said “Our schools have had 17 superintendents in 34 years. 17! Those are losing franchise numbers. If the School Board really wants to turn the system around, they must recognize stability matters. We need 4 more years of Jason Kamras.”

The special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Stay with us for updates.