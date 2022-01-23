RPS school board votes to take legal action to protect mask mandate

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board held an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday to hold a vote over whether they would take legal action against the office of Governor Glenn Youngkin in an effort to protect their ability to enforce a mask mandate in Richmond schools.

The 5-3 vote in favor of legal action means RPS will either take legal action against the governor themselves or join a lawsuit filed by Chesapeake City Public Schools which states that Youngkin’s executive order rescinding the statewide school mask mandate defies state law that lets school boards implement guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to the maximum extent practicable.”

The board also voted to approve a measure that would prohibit superintendent Jason Kamras from discussing the issue with members of the media without school board chair Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed.

The statewide mask mandate for schools is set to expire Monday.