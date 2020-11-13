RPS schools to host two free flu shot events

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Health District is partnering with Richmond Public Schools to offer two free flu shot clinics. Vaccinations will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr Middle School and on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Huguenot High School.

The event will provide vaccinations for uninsured and underinsured individuals in Richmond and Henrico. The flu shots are free for adults and children over 6 months old.

To register for a vaccination call (804)-205-3501.

