RPS Superintendent continues to have ‘significant concerns’ about in-person return

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — The Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools is casting doubt on RPS reopening for in-person learning in March after Gov. Ralph Northam requested all school districts return to the classroom by March 15.

Yet, Superintendent Jason Kamras said, “I continue to have significant concerns about reopening at this time.”

For starters, he said staff at RPS is far from being fully vaccinated. “I can’t say for certain when we will cross that threshold when all of our teachers, all of our staff will be fully vaccinated. I think it’s very likely that it won’t be by March 15th,” said Kamras.

Kamras confirmed Tuesday that only a third of RPS staff members have gotten a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He said, “That’s mostly frontline workers, nutrition workers, transportation team that have received their first dose, not even their second dose yet.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said his take wasn’t much different than Kamras. He said, “As of today, I know they are not all ready.”

Stoney went on Tuesday to tell reporters during a weekly Richmond city update that he understands we all want our kids back in school. Yet, he said Richmond needs to be safe about it as some of the facilities need upgrades.

Kamras explained, “We are working on that improving air quality, finishing our bathroom blitz and many other projects of that nature but we had expected to open in late Summer not this Spring.”

The Superintendent also pointed out that RPS is using their buses to deliver food which would make it difficult to provide bus transportation to students.

He also said he worries shaking up things now could hurt the bond students and teachers have already formed. “Unfortunately opening up in person would cause us to have to change our classroom rosters and potentially break many of those bonds,” said Kamras.

The Richmond Superintendent said he will look at the possibility of supporting their most vulnerable learners in-person on a voluntary basis. He plans to discuss it all with the Richmond School Board.