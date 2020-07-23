RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras will recommend removing school resource officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools’ superintendent Jason Kamras says he will recommend removing school resource officers (SROs) from city schools.

The comments were made Thursday during RPS’ first ‘Civic Voice Town Hall‘ zoom call with students.

“Based on this conversation, I will be recommending to the school board that we remove SROs from our schools and ask the city council to reallocate those funds to mental health professionals in our schools,” Kamras said. “I was deeply moved by what you had shared today and you’re right – talk is cheap and we need action so that is what I will be advocating for.”

An 8News report Tuesday revealed that during the 2018-19 school year, 121 Richmond Public School students were arrested in school by student resource officers or magistrates primarily for offenses including assault, drug possession and weapons possession — with a majority of the arrests happening at Martin Luther King Middle School and Huguenot High School.

Kamras’ declaration comes days after a school board meeting shelved the issue for a later date, citing the need for more data and public hearings before a final decision.

