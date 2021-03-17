RPS superintendent shares condolences after 10-year-old student dies of accidental gunshot wound

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jason Kamras, Richmond’s schools superintendent, plans to introduce three new reopening options for the fall during Tuesday’s special school board meeting. (photo courtesy of RPS)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras shared on Wednesday night that a local 10-year-old had died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The child died on Tuesday night.

They were a student at Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary School. Kamras extended condolences to the family and the rest of the Redd Elementary community in a release on Wednesday.

“As a father of a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old, and as Superintendent, I am truly heartbroken,” Kamras said.

8News has been following a death investigation since Tuesday evening involving a child being fatally shot. It is unclear at this time if the two are connected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events