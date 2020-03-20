RPS superintendent teaching virtual math class as schools remain closed for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As teachers and children stay home from school amid the coronavirus outbreak, Richmond Public Schools officials say now is the perfect time to get creative with learning.

According to RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, schools being closed doesn’t mean that learning has to stop. So now, students can catch the superintendent weekdays teaching math virtually.

“Welcome back everybody to the third episode of Mr. K’s 30 Minutes of Math. Give yourselves a big round of applause.”

Teaching is natural for Kamras, who was named National Teacher of the Year in 2005. Drawing inspiration from his own teaching staff at RPS, who were posting videos to YouTube and/or FaceTiming with students, Kamras wanted to do his part.

“It just reminds me how hard teaching is and how much work and preparation it does,” Kamras said.

The city school’s superintendent says as long as RPS is closed he’ll continue with classes, “Monday through Friday. 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.”

Parents interested in enrolling their child in Kamras’ virtual class can do so by clicking here and selecting “Mr. K’s 30 Minutes of Math.”

Even though the classes have recently begun, Kamras says the reception has been positive.

“Folks have been tuning in,” he said. “Sending me screenshots of them watching. Hopefully, I’ll be able to get more in-depth. Be able to take questions and make it a little bit more interactive. I think it’s been a really great way to not only continue the learning but also to continue the connection.”

