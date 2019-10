RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Public Schools (RPS) teacher has been fired after using racially insensitive language toward a student at school, a spokesperson for RPS confirmed Friday.



8News asked for an interview with RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras to learn more about this incident, but he was not available.

RPS has not released the teacher’s name or any other information to 8News about what happened.

