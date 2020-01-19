RPS to close on Jan. 27 after nearly 700 teachers request off to attend ‘Fund Our Future’ rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools announced they will be closed Monday, Jan. 27 to allow teachers to lobby at the State Capitol.

The Virginia Education Association is hosting a ‘Fund Our Future’ rally and nearly 700 teachers requested to take a personal day to attend.

Unfortunately, however, it is simply not possible to secure enough substitutes for this many classrooms. As a result, non-participating teachers would face unreasonable class sizes that would make meaningful instruction nearly impossible and potentially create significant safety concerns.” JASON KAMRAS, RICHMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT

RPS will be CLOSED on Monday, January 27 for students and staff. Visit our website homepage for more information from Superintendent Jason Kamras: https://t.co/ZePAuQn1p8 pic.twitter.com/I0vmBLj8sd — Richmond Public Schools (@RPS_Schools) January 19, 2020

RPS will prepare to-go lunches for students who face food insecurity to take home Friday afternoon.

“I recognize doing so will create an unexpected childcare burden for our working families,” Superintendent Kamras said. “On behalf of RPS, I sincerely apologize for this.”

Students will not have to make up the day since the school calendar allows extra time for inclement weather and other unforeseen circumstances, RPS said.