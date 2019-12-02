RPS to hold last public session on rezoning plan before vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is holding a meeting tonight to discuss rezoning plans before the board’s vote.

The meeting will take place at ESH Greene Elementary School at 1745 Catalina Drive at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: Superintendent Kamras, elementary student weigh in on RPS rezoning proposals

The RPS Rezoning committee has come up with four pairing options labeled W, X, Y and Z.

Courtesy of RPS

The district hopes to implement the new boundaries by the 2020-2021 school year “in an effort to improve the academic experience for all students.”

Tonight’s meeting is the last chance for community members to voice their opinions on the four options.

Parents and community members are encouraged to submit feedback before the meeting here.