RPS to host 2020 Advocacy Summit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is hosting its first advocacy summit to celebrate the stories of their students and also learn about RPS 2020 advocacy priorities.

The summit will be held on Saturday, January 11 at Studio Two Three from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During the event, attendees will be screenprinting t-shirts and posters with the new RPS advocacy graphics.

The RPS school board, Mayor Levar Stoney, and Superintendent Jason Kamras will be in attendance. RPS is expecting over 150 people at the event.

