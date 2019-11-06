RPS to host community talk on urban trauma, restorative practices

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will host a community dialogue on urban trauma and restorative practices Thursday, November 7.

The talk will take place at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School’s auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

RELATED — ‘I am the work’: Mindfulness rooms launching in 3 Richmond Public Schools

The program will examine with a ‘culturally sensitive lens’ the following topics:

  • School-to-prison pipeline
  • Discriminatory discipline practices
  • Root causes of trauma in urban education

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to engage in a community talk about race and restorative justice.

If you wish to attend, RSVP by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events