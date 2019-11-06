RPS to host community talk on urban trauma, restorative practices

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will host a community dialogue on urban trauma and restorative practices Thursday, November 7.

The talk will take place at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School’s auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The program will examine with a ‘culturally sensitive lens’ the following topics:

School-to-prison pipeline

Discriminatory discipline practices

Root causes of trauma in urban education

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to engage in a community talk about race and restorative justice.

If you wish to attend, RSVP by clicking here.