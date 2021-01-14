RPS to open vaccination registration for teachers today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It won’t be long before Richmond Public Schools teachers and staff are lined up to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras announced on Thursday that employees would start receiving vaccine registration links that same day.

The links will be provided by the Richmond City Health District and sent to employees through their RPS email accounts.

RPS employees are not required to receive the vaccine but Kamras “strongly encourages” workers to consider getting it in his update on the school district website. “I acknowledge and understand the hesitation in communities of color given historic abuses by the medical profession,” Kamras said. “As a demonstration of my confidence in the vaccine’s safety, I’ll be taking it, and will do so publicly.”

The RCHD will continue adding vaccination events that RPS employees can sign up for so anyone unable to sign up initially is encouraged to continue checking for open slots.

Kamras will be hosting a live conversation about vaccines at 4:30 p.m. on Facebook.