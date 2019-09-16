RPS to kickstart process of renaming 4 schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools plans to announce they intend to rename four schools Monday night.

RPS wants to rename E.S.H. Greene Elementary School, George Mason Elementary School and Amelia Street School. They also want to come up with a name for the new middle school on Hull Street.

If the process moves forward, then each school will make a renaming team to help with the process. The team is tasked with attending community meetings, board public hearings, reviewing all names submitted by the public and selecting three names for consideration.

Superintendent Jason Kamras has said he wants the names to focus on historic Richmonders that represent minorities like Maggie Walker.

Here’s a list of meetings where the public can provide feedback:

The public will be able to recommend new names through an online portal on RPS’ website. All submissions will be public.

For more information, click here.