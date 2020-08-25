RPS, VCU & Flying Squirrels team up for ‘Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University and the Richmond Flying Squirrels are teaming up with Richmond Public Schools to host its third annual backpack and school supply drive Wednesday.
From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., locals can drop by the Diamond and donate school supplies, including PPE, for children in need. The goal is to receive enough supplies for more than 15,000 students in the area.
The Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive program is designed to provide students with brand new backpacks filled with school supplies, free of charge, in the local community to ensure students start their school year on the right foot.
The following supplies can be donated:
- Backpacks
- Laptop sleeves
- Earbuds
- Loose-leaf paper
- Black and blue pens
- 1 and 3-inch binders
- #2 pencils
- Composition notebooks
- Glue sticks
- Highlighters
- Markers
- Index cards
- Colored pencils
- Crayons
The Diamond is located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., in Richmond,.
