RPS’ virtual learning plan outlines what students, teachers can expect in the fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools unveiled its reopening plan for the fall on Monday, outlining how the school day will look and what students can expect when classes begin online in September.

In July, the Richmond School Board voted to have fully virtual learning for the rest of year. Following the decision, the school system was tasked with crafting a plan to make online classes work for every student.

All students will be given an RPS-issued Chromebook and begin their day at 9:15 a.m., according to the 51-page report, for a full instructional day “with ample physical and mental breaks.”

“This does not mean that students will be ‘on screen’ all day,” the plan states. “They will experience a mix of live instruction by their teacher, independent work on and off their Chromebook, and small group or 1:1 check-ins.”

The plan confirms that no Richmond schools employee will be let go or furloughed during the virtual semester and that they can expect to be paid their normal compensation as well. The district has nearly filled its teacher vacancies, according to the plan, and has 38 remaining.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.