RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 15th annual Richmond Public Schools We Care Festival is this weekend.

The drive-thru event is Saturday, Aug. 21 at Overby-Sheppard Elementary (2300 1st Ave, Richmond, VA 23222) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

There will be music, food, COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations. School supplies will also be passed out for northside students, but kids must be present.

Masks are required for anyone unvaccinated.