RPS will no longer drug test teachers before hiring them

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will no longer drug test all applicants trying to get a job in the school system.

Specific guidelines have been put into place to still test employees, but only “safety-sensitive positions” will be tested before being hired. These positions include bus drivers, security and employees in the Office of Family and Community Engagement.

The new change to the policy does not exclude all employees from being tested. RPS employees are still “subject to reasonable suspicion testing once hired,” according to RPS.

