RRHA CEO resigns after less than a year on the job

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RRHA CEO Damon Duncan is resigning just a few days shy of his one-year anniversary with the housing authority. Duncan says he wants to be closer to his family in Georgia.

“It was very difficult because I have grown to love this community, particularly love my staff,” Duncan said Friday. “I’ve grown very fond of the residents, the residents are very supportive of the direction that we’re going in so definitely one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made in my career.”

Duncan started as CEO on March 25, 2019. During his tenure, he worked to improve conditions in Richmond’s public housing neighborhoods. He also pushed a plan that would redevelop several of the neighborhoods, starting with Creighton Court.

“We are proud of the fact that we are able to shift the focus back to people, back to providing human services for the family that we feel that they richly deserve and to prepare them for revitalized communities and also we were able to secure a number of grants to support families during that transition,” Duncan said.

Duncan will remain in Richmond for the next 90 days. He plans to help RRHA through the coronavirus crisis. He hopes to stay in affordable housing for his next position.