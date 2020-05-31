RRHA CEO resigns, interim CEO appointed immediately

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s (RRHA) Board of Commissioners CEO Damon Duncan resigned on Friday, May 29, and was immediately succeeded by interim CEO Terese Walton the same evening.

RRHA held an emergency meeting on Friday that resulted in RRHA’s Executive Vice President/Chief Real Estate Officer, Terese Walton, taking over as interim CEO.

RRHA Controller, Stacey Daniels-Fayson, is scheduled to take over as interim CEO on June 22, resuming the position from Walton.

“We are confident in Teri’s ability to steer RRHA during this transitional period,” said Commissioner Veronica Blount, Chairperson of RRHA’s Board of Commissioners.

