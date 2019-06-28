RRHA CEO takes part in first community walk in Creighton Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) had its first community walk in Creighton Court Thursday. The new CEO of RRHA, Damon Duncan, said he believes it will help address the violence in the community.

Duncan went door to door to hear what issues the residents of Creighton Court felt need to be talked about. He said he’s focused on the safety of residents.

Duncan said he’s looking for ways to reduce the violence in the city’s six public housing developments. RRHA just got a $300,000 grant used to beef up security in the courts.

The courts do have cameras, but Duncan told 8News there are blind spots. Residents have also requested to see more bicycle and foot patrols throughout the courts.

Duncan told 8News it’s important for RRHA to show their face in the community because they don’t want to plan or assume anything without talking to residents first.

“Hopefully the residents will see that they have new leadership that is very, very committed to residents,” Duncan said, “very very committed to the quality of the housing and most importantly very committed to the safety.”

Duncan has plans to go to all six public housing sites.