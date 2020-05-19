RRHA changing inspection policy temporarily due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has made temporary changes to its inspection policies during the pandemic.

RRHA said their “UPCS-V” inspections for housing units in the Housing Choice Voucher program have changed making it easier for families to get the help they need during this time.

Initial inspections — RHHA may choose not to inspect a unit in-person before you move in. Instead, you and your landlord might be asked to sign a form saying there are no problems with the unit. Failed initial inspections — Since a UPCS-V inspection might not be conducted on a new unit. RRHA is giving landlords an extra 30 days to get a problem fixed in your unit if you move in and find that something isn’t working. Biennial Inspections — RRHA will delay biennial inspections during the crisis. Interim inspections — Follow-up inspections may not be safe during this time. RRHA will accept other proof like a photo or video to make sure your landlord has fixed reported issues. Two people per bedroom — During this time, RRHA said they understand you may need to add family members to your voucher. RRHA will let you add a family member at this time, even if that means that three or more people would have to share a room.

RRHA said that if you think there is a life-threatening problem at your unit, contact your HCVP case worker immediately.