RRHA communities worried about their safety as violence continues to rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Alarming data online shows 81 people have been shot so far this year compared to 56 in 2019 in the Richmond Police First Precinct.

Five of Richmond’s six public housing communities are located in that area: Creighton, Fairfield, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb.

Angela Fountain is the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Director of Communications.

“Much of the crime that occurs in our housing communities are not done by people that live in our community and so it’s very important that people realize that it’s not just singling out public housing,” Fountain said. “It’s people coming in from the outside into these communities, committing these crimes, committing this violence.”

Alarming data online shows 81 people have been shot so far this year compared to 56 in 2019 in the Richmond Police First Precinct.

RRHA created a steering committee made up of local and state authorities, law enforcement, and health personnel to find the root of the problem and a way to address the violence.

“This is not just an issue that public housing has, it’s a community issue, and it’s going to take the community coming together to solve it,” Fountain said.

Fountain has a message for those looking to do harm in RRHA communities.

“It’s not okay, it’s not okay and we take all of these incidences very, very seriously,” Fountain said. “Those that live in our communities want the same thing that everyone else wants. We want to be safe in our homes, we want to be secure, we want our children safe, and so I would just stress that to those who are coming into our communities and feel like they can just commit the crime and the violence that they’re doing.”

Sources confirm to 8News there was a shooting in Mosby Court on Wednesday night.

Just two weeks ago in Whitcomb Court, five people were gunned down on Bethel street. It happened steps away from Geneva Jackson’s front door.

“They’re not thinking about the elderly people that live out here, the disabled, the children. Everyone is affected, you know what I’m saying? A stray bullet could have hit anybody,” Jackson said.

Richmond’s Police Chief Gerald Smith also responded posting these remarks to Facebook:

When are we, as a city and a community, going to say enough is enough? What will it take? Anytime you have five people gunned down, one of them dies and very few people give us anything to work with. What can we do differently? The Police Department cannot fight this fight alone. When we get there, the deed is done. We are there to solve the crime and try to help pick up the pieces. There’s still a pandemic going on. People are stressed. Tensions can boil over. But taking another person’s life is not the answer.” Statement from Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

LATEST HEADLINES: