RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting today, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is partnering with the city to help families that are behind on rent payments.

Community ambassadors will go door-to-door in each of the six RRHA housing communities.

The ambassadors are helping with applications for rent relief and financial assistance.

Ambassadors will be in neighborhoods between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every day until Sept. 4.