RRHA extends eviction freeze through May; offers repayment plan for tenants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is extending its freeze on lease enforcement through May.

In November, RRHA announced they would be working with the city in its ‘Eviction Diversion’ program. This came after 52 eviction cases — also known as unlawful detainers — were filed against RRHA families.

PREVIOUS RRHA COVERAGE:

During this freeze period, RRHA said: “no public housing family will be removed from their home for debt owed to RRHA.”

Following that declarations, the housing authority plans to offer repayment agreements to all current RRHA tenants who owe.

“We recognize that some of RRHA’s previous debt collection efforts did not best position every RRHA family for success,” said RRHA CEO Damon Duncan, who joined the agency in March of 2019. “This ‘no questions asked’ repayment option is designed to give every RRHA resident a chance to succeed, no matter what happened in the past.”

Monthly repayment amounts will be capped at 10 percent of a family’s adjusted monthly income.

RRHA will start accepting applications for repayment agreements in early February.

LATEST STORIES: