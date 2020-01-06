1  of  4
RRHA gets funding to help reduce veteran homelessness

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive more funding to help reduce the number of veterans without a home.

RRHA announced they were one of 12 housing authorities in Virginia chosen to receive federal funds to offer more housing to veterans.

Our veterans have demonstrated a love for this country and we are committed to returning the love by doing our part to reduce veteran homelessness,”

RRHA CEO Damon E. Duncan

This funding is part of a collaborative program between RRHA and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. RRHA will receive a total of $35,633 in federal funds.

RRHA already serves veterans through its Housing Choice Voucher Program.

“To date, 80 veterans have secured stable and affordable housing utilizing RRHA’s HCVP,” RRHA said in a release. “There are currently 15 veterans who are in the process of obtaining affordable housing.”

