RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is trying to help more families put a roof over their heads this year.

On Monday, July 17, two project-based voucher waitlists became available for 27 units in Richmond. A project-based voucher, better known as a “PBV” is a housing choice voucher in which the subsidy stays with the unit, not the individual voucher holder.

Options for the housing will include units with different bedroom sizes in the Townes at River South apartment complex, located on 214 East 9th Street in the Blackwell neighborhood, or the Planet Apartments, located at 14 West Jackson Street in the Jackson Ward neighborhood.

The announcement for the housing comes just three months after Richmond City Council declared a housing crisis in the city and four months after the city was awarded $14 million in federal funding for affordable housing.

“While RRHA recognizes the total number of units may not be sufficient, it will be advantageous for individuals to move from the waitlist and into affordable housing,” said RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith in a statement Monday. “Our goal continues to focus on minimizing the impact of the current affordable housing crisis by reopening the waitlists and reducing the wait time to less than six months.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone interested in getting on the waitlist can apply online. All applicants will have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 to sign up.