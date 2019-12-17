RRHA to extend eviction freeze into the new year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority said they will be extending their eviction freeze until the end of January.

In November, RRHA announced they would be working with the city in its ‘Eviction Diversion’ program. This came after 52 eviction cases — also known as unlawful detainers — were filed against RRHA families.

Initially, the housing authority said they would hold off on lease enforcement for the remainder of 2019. However, they announced the freeze period will be in place until January 31, 2020.

During this freeze period, RRHA said: “no public housing family will be removed from their home for debt owed to RRHA.”

“The Housing Authority aims to prevent residents from losing their housing at all costs,” RRHA CEO Damon Duncan said in a release. “By law, we are required to enforce our lease, but when there is an opportunity for latitude, we exercise that latitude as equitably as possible.”

Many RRHA families are still at risk of losing their home due to non-payment.

RRHA said they have been meeting with the families and their representatives — the Virginia Poverty Law Center, Legal Aid Justice Center and Central Virginia Legal Aid Society — in an effort to settle debt.

Following the eviction freeze period, legal lease enforcement will be resumed.

Families who are at risk of losing their homes because of money owed to RRHA can contact the following resources for help: