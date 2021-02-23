RRHA to get more than $12 million in federal funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday morning, Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Virginia has received more than $46,328,480 million in federal funding to support affordable housing development in 26 municipalities across the state.

Of these federal funds, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will get $12,050,634.

“Access to safe and affordable housing is crucial to a family’s health and stability,” the Senators said in a prepared statement. “We’re pleased that these federal dollars will help support housing authorities as they continue to provide necessary assistance to Virginians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This federal money comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Public Housing Capital Fund. The senator’s announcement said the Capital Fund distributes federal money to Public Housing Agencies “for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing developments and management improvements.”