RRHA will freeze public housing evictions until end of 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) announced its plans Friday to implement a freeze on lease enforcement for nonpayment of rent for the rest of the year.

The decision comes after several community activists spoke about mass evictions in Creighton Court last month.

The freeze, which was made effective immediately, will impact residents of all public housing developments that RRHA manages: Creighton Court, Fairfield Court, Gilpin Court, Hillside Court, Mosby Court and Whitcomb Court.

“This freeze means that for the remainder of calendar year 2019, no public housing family will be removed from their home for debt owed to RRHA,” a statement from RRHA said.

