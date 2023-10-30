RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed on Ruffin Road on Sunday night.

According to police, the man who was killed in the shooting has been identified as 23-year-old Robert Feggins of Richmond.

At around 9:02 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found two people, Feggins and an unidentified woman, who had been shot.

Feggins was found in the courtyard of the apartment complex and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The woman initially refused treatment but later took herself to a hospital with an injury that is not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.