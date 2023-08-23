RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond circuit court judge is expected to decide by close of business today if a casino has a future in the city’s Southside.

A local non-profit group — Richmond Lodge No. 1 of the Good Lions, Inc. — filed a motion on Aug. 15 to stop a referendum that would allow Richmond voters to have a say in the casino on the Nov. 7 ballot. After suspending the order on the referendum, Richmond Circuit Court judge William Marchant said he would file his ruling on the motion to intervene on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Marchant decided to give both the nonprofit and the City three days from the suspension to prepare their arguments and submit their cases.

The nonprofit argues the court order allowing the casino vote — which was given the green light back in July — is unconstitutional. In addition, the group claims the addition of a casino would gravely damage their business and heavily impact the nonprofit’s income — the nonprofit hosts charitable gaming twice a week at Pop’s Bingo World.

The City of Richmond has been pushing for this casino project since 2021. If approved the proposed project is estimated to create 1,300 new jobs.

If the judge decides that the nonprofit’s motion doesn’t have any legal standing, the court order will be finalized, and the vote will appear on the ballot in Richmond this November.

This article was written using reporting by 8News Digital Reporter, Dean Mirshahi.