RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The BMX event ‘Rumble in Richmond’ is coming back to the city for another “epic” weekend hosted by RADshare and RichmondBMX.

The event will take place at the track at Gillies Creek Park in the Fulton neighborhood on June 4 and 5.

Last year, the event brought in BMX professionals from across the country right into the city of Richmond and kids got to bike alongside their favorite riders.

Saturday, June 4, is the ‘Rumble in Richmond’ event and June 5 is the flat pedal pro am race event where the first women’s pro event will be introduced. There is a $2,500 minimum cash prize for men’s and women’s opens.

The event is open to all riders 15 years and older. There is a $25 entry fee and pre-registration opens May 16.