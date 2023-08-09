RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A five kilometer race to support local nonprofit organizations — the Dominion Energy Charity Classic — will be coming to Richmond in September.

Hosted as a part of PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament, the race will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. The race will start and finish at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery at the West Creek location, located at 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr. in Richmond, according to organizers.

A maximum of 500 participants may register for the run. The entry fee will be $40 through Aug. 31, or $45 from September 1 through 14 if space is available. Organizers said the cost to enter will support the nonprofit of the participant’s choosing at registration, with about 50 local nonprofits to choose from.

Runners also have the option to add an additional donation at the time of registration, which opens Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic website.

Participants will receive a t-shirt, medal and beverage ticket to use at Hardywood after the race, organizers said. Water will be provided throughout the course, and runners will find a local live band and food trucks at Hardywood to celebrate after the race ends.