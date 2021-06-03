Runner’s guide: Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k begins today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Runners, take your mark! The Monument Avenue 10k is back in Richmond.

The 10k will take place from Thursday, June 3 to Sunday, June 6.

Participants will be able to run or walk the 6.2 miles from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Byrd Park in the City of Richmond and Dorey Park and the Virginia Capital Trail in Henrico County.

Related coverage: Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k to return for 2021 with new ways to participate

Each course will be timed, have a start and finish line and directional arrows.

Participants can expect the Virginia Capital Trail to remain open to the general public over the event weekend. Byrd Park roads in and around the start/finish line will be closed to traffic.

Participate virtually

If you’re unable to participate on an official course, you can participate virtually. You can run or walk the 6.2 miles anywhere you like then upload your results online.

COVID-19 procedures

All staff and volunteers will be required to wear a mask if not fully vaccinated.

Officials will clean and sanitize high-traffic areas at the start/finish area and on the course.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event.

Any post-food or finish items will be pre-portioned and packaged.

Participants will be required to wear a mask during bib assignment and when picking up finish items if not fully vaccinated.

Participants and spectators are asked to maintain six feet of social distancing between one another in the start/finish area and on the course.

Social distance markings will be on the ground around the bib assignment and finisher item giveaway tents to assist with spacing while in any potential line.

When accessing one of the official courses, you must maintain 6 feet of social distance between yourself and others.

Please avoid any crowding at the start/finish and while on course.

There will be bottle refill stations along the course. These stops will be cup-less, you must bring your own hydration system, cup, water bottle, etc., to use before, during and after your race on an official 10k course.

All spectators who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask on course.

Packet Pick-up

Packet pick-up will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. onsite from June 3-6. Participants can pick up their packet the day of their race or anytime within the window. Masks will be required at packet pick-up.

All participants need to show a photo ID to pick up their packet. You can pic up another registered participant’s packet, but must bring a copy or picture of their photo ID.

What about kids?

Kids can also join in the fun with the 10k Mini, a 1-mile race.

The 10k Mini will be held in conjunction with the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k from June 3-6. Kids can run at either course at Byrd Park or Dorey Park or participate virtually.

More information can be found here.

Registration

Adult price/youth price: $50/$40

Cost includes: race bib with timing chip, finisher medal, event t-shirt, event bag, and virtual goody bag

You can register until June 6 here.