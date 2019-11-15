Runners keeping an eye on weather conditions ahead of the Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Typically referred to as America’s friendliest marathon, the 2019 Richmond Marathon is coming up this Saturday.

Weather conditions for the race will be quite chilly and windy. Organizers and runners spoke with 8News on Thursday about how they are preparing for this year’s event.

Those planning to run had to go to the pre-race health and fitness expo to pick up their race packets and register for the races this weekend: a marathon, half-marathon and 8K.

“Certainly, it’s all about being comfortable,” Pete Woody, who is with Sports Backers, said. “That’s going to be different for every runner.”

With temperatures expected to be in the 40s for race time, Richmond Marathon organizers believe people should make a plan ahead of time.

“Bundle up, layers at the start. Make sure they get some extra warm up time before the start. As the race starts, they’ll know what they’re comfortable in and comfortable with during the race,” Woody suggested.

Organizers say colder temperatures are usually better for runners in the 8K and half-marathon, compared to hotter temperatures and dealing with dehydration and overheating.

“But once you get moving, it’s really more comfortable,” Woody said. “There are more challenges running in hot weather than in cold weather.”

“Actually, this is the perfect temperature to run,” said Ashley Simard, who is planning to run on Saturday. “I dress in layers. But, also my base layer, I dress for temperatures to be 20 degrees warmer than they will actually be.”

