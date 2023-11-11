RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of runners geared up and showed out for the 46th annual Richmond Marathon on Saturday.

Participants chose to run in one of three races — the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon and the VCU Health Richmond 8k.

A marathon spans 26.2 miles, while a half marathon measures 13.1 miles. An 8-kilometer race converts to about 5 miles.

The course spans along many streets throughout the city, which were blocked off in advance, beginning in the evening on Friday, Nov. 10.

The races began at staggered times throughout the morning, with the marathon beginning at 7 a.m., the half marathon at 7:15 a.m. and the 8k at 7:30 a.m.

Once participants cross the finish line at Browns Island, they can celebrate their accomplishments with a post-race party, with food, music, massages, medal engraving and more.