RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond runners are getting ready to lace up for the Ukropp’s Monument Avenue 10K tomorrow morning.

Packet pickup began yesterday and will continue this afternoon as part of the Health and Fitness Expo at the Richmond Raceway. The expo is free and open to the public with over 30 vendors, live music and food trucks.

“I’m really excited because this is my first time running 10K,” local runner, Nicole Mason, told 8News. “The last time that I did the 10K my father was at the finish line for me. He used to do marathons himself. Unfortunately, he passed away so I’m doing this in honor of him.”

Expo attendees can enter the raceway using Gate 4 off of Laburnum Avenue, or Gate 6 off of Carolina Avenue. Free parking is available.

All participants must show a photo ID to pick up their packet. Expo attendees may pick up another registered participant’s packet but must bring a copy or picture of that participant’s photo ID.

The Health and Fitness Expo will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Packet pickup began yesterday and will continue this afternoon as part of the Health and Fitness Expo at the Richmond Raceway. The expo is free and open to the public with over 30 vendors, live music and food trucks. (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

According to organizers, tomorrow will be the Monument Avenue 10K’s 24th year running. The event currently has over 19,000 registrants. The first wave of runners will begin their race at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. For more information, visit the Sports Backers website.