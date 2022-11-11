HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 16,000 runners will be lacing up their shoes on Saturday for the 45th annual Richmond Marathon.

On Friday, Nov. 11, Richmond Raceway was busy as many were picking up their bibs.

Ainsley Hibbard hasn’t competed in the Richmond Marathon in three years. On Saturday, she will be running in the full marathon for the first time. She joins thousands of runners who have been preparing to beat their personal records.

“I did the Nashville Marathon last year, so my Plan A is to beat the time from last year,” Hibbard said.

Hibbard’s goal is to finish the race in less than four and a half hours.

Other runners, like Courtney Legum-Wenk, ran three marathons and are getting ready to run their 20th half marathon. For Legum-Wenk, it’s less about the records and more about the experience.

“This race is just incredible — just to register for and plan for and it’s just a really great fun race to participate in,” Legum-Wenk explains.

The Richmond Marathon is split between three races and begins Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 a.m.