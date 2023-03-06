RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour is coming to Altria Theater on June 19, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale on March 10 at 10 a.m. and can be bought at AltriaTheater.com.

The tour will be hosted by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV. The lineup is set to feature Asia O’Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Jujubee, Lady Camden, Laganja, Vanessa Vanije and finalists from season 15 of the show.

Altria Theater encourages buyers to get tickets directly from the website, by phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Altria Theater Ticket Box Office located at 6 N. Laurel Street.