RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The only thing better than the sound of sliced bacon hitting a hot pan with the sizzling grease cooking and crisping the meat — is the smell lifting through the air in downtown Richmond.

The RVA Bacon Festival is this weekend and will take place at the 17th Street Market at 100 N. 17th St. in Richmond.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 23.