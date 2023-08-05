RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RVA Bike Share may be returning to the city under a new contract after the program was shut down in May of this year.

RVA Bike Share is an e-bike sharing program that included 22 bike share stations from Battery Park to the Broad Rock Sports Complex, but mostly operated in the downtown area.

In a press release from May of 2023, the City of Richmond said the former contractor, Begwegen Technologies, gave only two days of notice before shutting down the stations.

Wegoshare — an IT company — has announced that it has signed a contract with the City of Richmond to provide IT solutions that power the e-bikes.

Although operations outside of IT, such as maintenance and a call center, have not been determined in the agreement, the contract is is set to last for one year.

There is not yet a date for the official launch of the program.