RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has announced that its bike share program will be returning on Monday — and that rides will be free for the remainder of the year.

RVA BikeShare, which has nearly two dozen stations across the city, closed in May after just a two-day notice from Bewegen Technologies, the private company operating the service, in an effort to withdraw from several cities across the world with which it was contracted to operate bike share services.

On Friday, Aug. 18, the City announced that it had found new companies to operate RVA BikeShare and that the service will be returning on Monday, Aug. 21.

Rides will also be free for the rest of the year, users will have to download the RVA BikeShare App and register in order to use the service and get free rides.

The City also announced that it plans to install new bike share stations this year. The first new station, located at the Dominion Energy Center on the 600 block of East Grace Street, will open Monday, the same day all other stations are set to reopen.