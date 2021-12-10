RVA Blessing of the Animals is back

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Come one, come all. Bring your furry, feathery, scaly pets of all shapes and sizes, the Blessing of the Animals is back.

The annual Blessing of the Animals is taking place today beginning at noon and will continue through the afternoon at the intersection of East Cary and 13th streets.

The event kicks off at Morgan Fountain, right outside of the Martin Agency.

RPD Mounted Unit Sergeant Paciello is at the annual Blessing of the Animals on East Cary and 13th streets! The festive celebration of animals is a favorite this time of year in #RVA #WeAreRichmond (PD) pic.twitter.com/rHn1CBWqKI — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) December 10, 2021

This year marks the first blessing event since 2019, after a year hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The holiday tradition is put on by the nonprofit, Friends of the Richmond Mounted Squad, and the Richmond Police Department Mounted Squad, a sect of officers on horseback.