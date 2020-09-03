RVA councilperson continues push for investigation into Confederate statue removal contract

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A member of Richmond City Council continues to push for an investigation of the city’s contract to bring down Confederate statues. Now, calling on the city’s top prosecutor to recuse herself from the matter move for someone else to investigate.

Councilwoman Kim Gray requested Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin investigate the circumstances surrounding that statue removal contract awarded to a firm headed by a political donor to Mayor Levar Stoney.

McEachin declined Gray’s request. But Wednesday, 8News learned the mayoral candidate is asking for another route.

In a second letter sent to Richmond’s top prosecutor, Councilwoman Gray is looking for a second shot for an investigation into the $1.8 million contract to remove confederate statues—awarded to a firm headed by a political donor for Mayor Stoney.

“There are lots of lingering questions that I think the people who pay taxes deserve answers to,” Gray said.

Among Gray’s questions include the means of payment, and the selection process.

Gray sent a letter today asking commonwealth’s attorney Colette McEachin, to recuse herself from the matter. This, after McEachin declined to investigate because the Stoney donor involved also donated to her husband’s state senate campaign in 2011. Grays adds that McEachin saying staying away would have gotten rid of a perceived conflict of interest.

McEachin’s initial denial also highlighted a section of Virginia code, stating an investigation into whether an elected official committed a criminal violation could be only initiated at the request of the governor, attorney general or a grand jury.

Gray also asked McEachin to call on Attorney General Mark Herring to request an investigation.

8News has reached out to the commonwealth’s attorney and have not yet received a response.

