RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday evening, the Richmond City Council announced that RVA Diamond Partners will lead the redevelopment of the Diamond District project.

The Diamond District project aims to replace the baseball stadium and transform the nearby area into a space that could have an assortment of shops, apartments, restaurants, and more.

The proposal from RVA Diamond Partners will also create an 11-acre park and provide that 20% of rental units will be available to households earning between 30%-60% of the area’s median income.

“Well, I think it is going to be a great thing. Number one, the Diamond is tired, and the area around it could use some revitalization, which I think will come with that,” said Jeff Matson, co-owner of the tour group ‘Richmond Tour Guides.’ “I think people coming off I-95 on Arthur Ashe Boulevard didn’t give our city the best look, and I think that will change dramatically.”

